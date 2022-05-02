Fiera Capital Corp Buys 2,757 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $114.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.17. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

