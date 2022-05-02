CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.04 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

