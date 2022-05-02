CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,638,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,561 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $354.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

