18,900 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 140,986 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.