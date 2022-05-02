18,900 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 140,986 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.
CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.