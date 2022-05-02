Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,385 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.57% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

PAI stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.