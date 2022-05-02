Fiera Capital Corp Has $884,000 Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in DISH Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

