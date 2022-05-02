CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

