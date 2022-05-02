PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.76.

NYSE:PPG opened at $127.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

