CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.95.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 122.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.