CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 47,874 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,874 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

