Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

