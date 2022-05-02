CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $147.98 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.69 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

