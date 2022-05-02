CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 16.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

RONI opened at $9.82 on Monday. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company. It was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RONI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.