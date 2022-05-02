CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $100.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

