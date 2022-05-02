CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Neogen by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.53. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

