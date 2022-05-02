CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fortinet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,899,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.67.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $289.01 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.51 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,127. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.