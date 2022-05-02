CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $113.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.58 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

