Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $396.80 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.85 and its 200-day moving average is $386.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.