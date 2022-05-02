CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 7,295 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $116.65 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $115.47 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.