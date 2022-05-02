Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $124.62 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.49.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

