63,037 Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 757.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,025 shares of company stock worth $1,706,517 over the last ninety days. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $142.36.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
