CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $252.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.57 and its 200-day moving average is $303.96.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

