BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stake Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 31,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,456. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

BLFS stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

