Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $185.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

