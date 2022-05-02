CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 4.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.48 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.