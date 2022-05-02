CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,731 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $5,461,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 634,073 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 51.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 936,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 317,857 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $2,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 8,686.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 227,770 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:GTX opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $430.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.94. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

