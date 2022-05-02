CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $289.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $427.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.37 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.91.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

