Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

NYSE EXP opened at $123.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.67 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

