Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.90 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.76 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

