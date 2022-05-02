Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $23,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $20,624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $16,452,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $14,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($26.28).

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €16.00 ($17.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.46) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($31.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.61 and a 200-day moving average of €20.00.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

