Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 38.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,047 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 670,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $18,036,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
