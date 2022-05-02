Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $95.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.