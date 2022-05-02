Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 6,477 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Prologis stock opened at $160.29 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

