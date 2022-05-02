Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 285,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Element Solutions by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 780,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 238,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,444,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 91,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after buying an additional 879,867 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

