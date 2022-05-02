iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1,096.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $112.41 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $124.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

