Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NICE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after buying an additional 187,261 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NICE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after buying an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NICE by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 1.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE stock opened at $206.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.56 and a 200-day moving average of $257.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $199.32 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

