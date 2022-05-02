Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 458.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800 over the last ninety days.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $25.11 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

