Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,197 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

NYSE SU opened at $35.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

