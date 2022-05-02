Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,512 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $189.63 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.69.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.