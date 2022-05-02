Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,923 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Voya Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

