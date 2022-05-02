American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $99.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $90.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

