Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE:MHK opened at $141.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.59. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.