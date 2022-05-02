Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 6,384 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 684,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.