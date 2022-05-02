Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 49,077 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,893.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

