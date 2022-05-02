Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,031 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Utz Brands worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.65. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 104.77%.

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

