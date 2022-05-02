Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

CAT opened at $210.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

