Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 294,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Procore Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.