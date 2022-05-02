Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 6,557 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 254.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

Shares of DE stock opened at $377.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.79. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.