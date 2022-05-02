Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 381,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $30,453,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

