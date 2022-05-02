Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,541,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,540,000 after acquiring an additional 281,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 324,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 553,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PREF opened at $18.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

